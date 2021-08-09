Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed with him various issues concerning the state.

During the meeting, Sarma apprised the prime minister about the development work being initiated in Assam and the action taken against drug smuggling.

Advertisement

''Today I called on Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi to apprise him on how our government has been working to steer & scale up Assam's development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs & implementation of various central schemes,'' he tweeted.

The chief minister, along with several BJP MPs from Assam, also met Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.

''Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa, along with Hon'ble MPs from the State called on the Hon'ble Minister Sri @kishanreddybjp at New Delhi, today. Hon'ble Minister held deliberations on various matters with the delegation led by Hon CM,'' Reddy's office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)