Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on PM Modi

Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs implementation of various central schemes, he tweeted.The chief minister, along with several BJP MPs from Assam, also met Minister for Development of North Eastern Region DoNER G Kishan Reddy.Honble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri himantabiswa, along with Honble MPs from the State called on the Honble Minister Sri kishanreddybjp at New Delhi, today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:20 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed with him various issues concerning the state.

During the meeting, Sarma apprised the prime minister about the development work being initiated in Assam and the action taken against drug smuggling.

''Today I called on Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi to apprise him on how our government has been working to steer & scale up Assam's development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs & implementation of various central schemes,'' he tweeted.

The chief minister, along with several BJP MPs from Assam, also met Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.

''Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa, along with Hon'ble MPs from the State called on the Hon'ble Minister Sri @kishanreddybjp at New Delhi, today. Hon'ble Minister held deliberations on various matters with the delegation led by Hon CM,'' Reddy's office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021