Left Menu

Assam CM welcomes former AIUDF leader into BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday welcomed Phanidhar Talukdar into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:55 IST
Assam CM welcomes former AIUDF leader into BJP
Assam CM welcoming Phanidhar Talukdar, MLA who resigned from AIUDF. (Tiwtter@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday welcomed Phanidhar Talukdar into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Talukdar, yesterday resigned from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The Chief Minister in a tweet said that the former Member of the Legislative Assembly will join BJP later today. "The faith of leaders across political spectrum in Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to grow. Happy to have met honourable MLA of Bhabanipur Phanidhar Talukdar, who resigned from AIUDF and will join BJP later today. I welcome him to our Pariwaar," Sarma said.

The sitting MLA from Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF quit the party on Tuesday. He had contested the state assembly polls early this year on an AIUDF ticket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021