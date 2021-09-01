New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL61 SUPERTECH-2NDLD ADITYANATH Supertech twin towers case: UP CM orders inquiry, action against guilty officials Lucknow/Noida: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry and strict action against the guilty officials in the Noida Supertech twin towers case.

DES56 NCR-AAP-UP-LD CORRUPTION AAP slams Yogi govt for alleged corruption, promises free electricity, water if voted to power in UP Noida: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over alleged corruption and announced a slew of benefits like free electricity, water and health care for residents, if it is voted to power in the state next year.

DES59 AAP-UP-SOLO-POLLS AAP to go solo in UP assembly polls: Sanjay Singh Noida: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest elections on all 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh during polls next year and not enter into an alliance with any outfit, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

DES19 UP-SCHOOLS-LD REOPENING UP: Schools for primary classes reopen with little attendance Lucknow: Schools for primary classes reopened with little attendance in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, for the first time since March 20 last year when the government imposed a lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

DEL54 UP-LD-KALYAN-TERAHVIN Kalyan Singh discharged duties given by RSS, BJP with dedication: Adityanath on ex-CM's 'terahvin' Aligarh (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh on his 'terahvin' Wednesday, saying he discharged the responsibilities given to him by the RSS, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and the BJP with full honesty and dedication.

DES53 UP-MAYAWATI BJP govt pursuing divisive agenda of RSS: Mayawati Lucknow: Holding the Congress party’s “wrong actions” responsible for the BJP's rise to power, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused both the central and state governments of pursuing the RSS’ “divisive agenda” instead of discharging their constitutional duties.

DES13 PB-RAWAT LD REMARK Rawat apologises for `Panj Pyare’ remark, will sweep gurdwara floor as atonement Chandigarh: AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday apologised for referring to the party’s Punjab leadership as “Panj Pyare” and will atone for his remark by sweeping the floor at a gurdwara.

DES55 PB-RAWAT-AMARINDER Rawat meets Amarinder, asks to reduce power tariffs Chandigarh: AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to provide relief to people by reducing power tariffs, one of the major demands of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

DES4 PB-SAD-CANDIDATES SAD announces six candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly polls Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday announced candidates for six assembly seats for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

DES54 HR-SDM-TRANSFER Karnal SDM shifted, days after his 'break their heads' remark Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday transferred 19 IAS officers, including Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who was recently caught on tape allegedly telling policemen dealing with a farmers' protest to ''break their heads''.

DES16 RJ-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Schools in Rajasthan reopen for classes 9-12 following Covid protocols Jaipur: Government and private schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12 in Rajasthan on Wednesday, after being shut for over four months following a spike in cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES23 UKD-BADRINATH-ASCETIC Seeking opening of Badrinath temple for pilgrims, ascetic begins indefinite fast Gopeshwar: An ascetic on Wednesday began an indefinite fast in support of the ongoing agitation demanding opening of the Badrinath temple for pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)