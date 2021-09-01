Left Menu

Deals being struck to give relaxation from COVID rules in Maharashtra, BJP alleges

They could not get into any deal, hence theaters are not opened yet, he further alleged.He also said that earlier the Maharashtra government pointed fingers at the Union government for not supplying enough vaccine doses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:24 IST
Deals being struck to give relaxation from COVID rules in Maharashtra, BJP alleges
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday alleged that `deals' were being struck in Maharashtra to give relaxation from COVID-19-related restrictions to various businesses and sectors.

This was a ''new business model'', the former state minister said, speaking to reporters.

Spokespersons of the Shiv Sena, which leads a coalition government in the state, were not available for comment on Shelar's claims.

''Restaurant operators, bar owners met...which was followed by immediate issuance of relaxation order. Marathi theater professionals and artists are in a loss-making business. They could not get into any deal, hence theaters are not opened yet,'' he further alleged.

He also said that earlier the Maharashtra government pointed fingers at the Union government for not supplying enough vaccine doses. ''Now vaccine vials are available but some people and some districts are getting more stock than others,'' Shelar claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021