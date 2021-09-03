Cong attacks ruling Left over atrocities against women in Kerala

The Congress on Friday used the statement of CPI leader Annie Raja against Kerala police to target the state's ruling Left, alleging that the police department under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained mute spectators when atrocities against women were on the rise.

Annie Raja had alleged that the inaction of police was the reason for the rise in incidents of atrocities against women in Kerala. CPI is a key partner in the state's ruling Left.

She had also said she suspected the presence of an ''RSS gang'' in the Kerala police for its inaction in crimes against women.

Attacking the government over the issue, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan claimed police were not taking action on the complaints filed by women.

''Police remain, mute spectators when atrocities against women are on the rise in the state,'' Satheesan told a press conference in Kozhikode.

Satheesan said allegations raised by Annie Raja were ''very serious'' and urged the Chief Minister to look into it. ''She has alleged that there was an RSS gang in the Kerala police,'' Satheesan said.

Senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan and Ramesh Chennithala also targeted the government over the issue.

Chennithala said the police in Kerala have become ''janadroha police''.

Addressing a party function here, Muraleedharan referred to Annie Raja's statement and claimed that a ''BJP faction'' was functioning in the state police. Talking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Annie Raja, wife of CPI national general secretary D Raja, had alleged that the atrocities against women were happening in Kerala because of the inaction of the police.

Citing the incidents of suicides of women in domestic violence cases due to inaction of police despite making complaints, she had also alleged that the approach of the police created a ''suspicion that there is an RSS gang in the (Kerala) police''.

