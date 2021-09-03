Puducherry Assembly adjourned sine die

Puducherry, Sept 3 (PTI): Puducherry Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after holding the budget session for seven days.

The Appropriation Bill, tabled by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, was passed. The budget was presented by him on August 26.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Assembly R Selvam, hospitalised in Chennai for a cardiac ailment, was discharged and he conducted the House proceedings for sometime until Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu took over.

