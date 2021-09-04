BJP plans to reach out to Muslim voters ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

By Aashique Hussain In a bid to woo the Muslim population ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a roadmap to reach out to 3 crore voters from the minority community.

The BJP has set a target to reach about 5,000 Muslim voters in every assembly constituency across the state, informed the sources. BJP workers will go to Muslim voters to inform them about the schemes of the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state.

According to sources, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh Minority Morcha has been given the responsibility to design a programme as part of this campaign in the state where around 20 per cent of the population belong to Muslims. Under the programme, the BJP will focus on those constituencies where the margin of victory is around 5,000 votes, they added.

The party's central leadership will appoint two in-charges for this programme. 50 workers will be given responsibility in every assembly seat and one worker will reach out to 100 Muslim voters in his/her area.

BJP will also rope in the enlightened class of Muslim society like teachers, professors, doctors, historians, engineers, and artists. As part of their campaign, BJP will aim to approach Muslims from backward areas and inform them about PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Muslim voters are a decisive factor in 145 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. There are 70 seats where the population of Muslims range from 20 to 60 per cent. Most of these assembly seats are in western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and riverine areas. Apart from Muslim voters, BJP workers will also reach out to people from Sikh and Christian communities.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively. (ANI)

