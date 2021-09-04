Left Menu

Model code of conduct comes into force for Odisha by-poll

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:35 IST
With the Election Commission announcing September 30 as the polling date for the by-election to Pipili assembly constituency in Odisha’s Puri district, the model code of conduct came into force from Saturday, a senior official said.

The polling will be held adhering to COVID-19 protocol and votes will be counted on October 3, said Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani.

“The campaigning for elections will start from September 20 and end 72 hours before the polling,” Lohani said.

The by-poll to Pipili segment was deferred thrice earlier even as the seat remained vacant since October, 2020 after the demise of the sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy.

Initially, the by-election was scheduled to be held on April 17, 2021. It was countermanded following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to Covid-19, just three days ahead of the poll. The polling date was later fixed on May 13, which was again rescheduled to May 16 in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. It was postponed again in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, officials say.

The chief secretary of Odisha informed the EC at a meeting on September 1 that the Covid-19 situation is under control and poll can be held.

The Commission has allowed a maximum of 20 vehicles for electioneering by a candidate or a political party (excluding star campaigners) with 50 per cent of the capacity in each vehicle.

District Election Officers will be authorised to take appropriate measures to prevent crowding during voting and counting while maintaining social distancing and ensuring use of masks, sanitiser, thermal scanning and hand gloves as per COVID-19 protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

