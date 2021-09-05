New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL42 UP-FARMERS-2NDLD MAHAPANCHAYAT Tikait calls Modi, Shah names at mahapanchayat; asks farmers to vote against BJP in UP polls Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow (UP): Thousands of farmers gathered on Sunday at a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders ''rioters'' and said the party should be given a drubbing in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

DEL37 BJP-FARMERS-MAHAPANCHAYAT BJP terms 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar 'election meeting' New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday termed the 'Kisan mahapanchayat' organised in Muzaffarnagar an ''election meeting'' and accused its organisers of indulging in politics with assembly polls approaching in a number of states, including Uttar Pradesh.

DES29 UP-FARMERS-REAX Organisers of farmers' 'mahapanchayat' have political motives: BJP Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Sunday accused organisers of the farmers' congregation in Muzaffarnagar of having political motives and claimed that the event was attended by workers of parties brought from other states.

DES28 RJ-FARMERS-BJP-GEHLOT When time comes farmers won't lag in teaching BJP lesson, says Rajasthan CM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre over the contentious farm laws, saying when the time comes the farmers of the country won't lag in teaching the saffron party a lesson.

DES9 RJ-PILOT-BIRTHDAY In show of strength, Pilot supporters to plant 10 lakh sapling across Rajasthan Jaipur: Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's supporters plan to plant 10 lakh saplings on Monday ahead of his birthday, in a drive which is also meant to convey that the Congress leader enjoys the support of people throughout Rajasthan.

DES11 RJ-CONG LEADER-SAILORS Cong leader claims 10 Indian sailors stuck on ship in Northern Cyprus, seeks Centre's intervention Kota: A Rajasthan Congress leader has claimed that 10 Indian Merchant Navy sailors have been stuck on a ship anchored off a port in Northern Cyprus for a month and has sought the Centre's intervention to rescue them.

DES8 HR-LOCKDOWN-EXTEND Haryana: Covid curbs extended for 14 days, online classes in residential varsities till Oct 15 Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday directed vice-chancellors of residential universities to continue conducting online classes till October 15, modifying its earlier order to plan the reopening of institutes from the upcoming academic session.

DES14 HR-VIJ Haryana Home Minister Vij objects to appointment of IPS officer to IAS cadre post Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has opposed the move approved by the CM's office to appoint an IPS officer to a post meant for the IAS cadre, stressing the need for a nod from the Centre.

