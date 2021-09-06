Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO chief, senior OECD officials

Had an informal meeting with DrTedros, Director-GeneralWHO, Mr Nick Tomlinson, Global Health Advisor, OECD and Mr Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD on the 2nd day of the G20 Health Ministers meeting, the minister tweeted.Our dialogue pertained to matters of global health importance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:58 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO chief, senior OECD officials
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held an informal meeting with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and senior officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the second day of G20 Health Ministers' meeting and discussed matters of global health importance. ''Had an informal meeting with @DrTedros, Director-General@WHO, Mr Nick Tomlinson, Global Health Advisor, @OECD and Mr Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD on the 2nd day of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting,'' the minister tweeted.

''Our dialogue pertained to matters of global health importance. This was in addition to India's interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion,'' he said in another tweet.

Mandaviya had met his counterparts of UK, Brazil And Italy on Sunday.

Mandaviya is on a four-day visit to Rome in Italy for the G20 health ministers' meeting till September 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021