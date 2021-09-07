Chaduni, an arhtiya, beguiling farmers as BKU leader at Cong's behest: Haryana minister

Haryana's Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday accused BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni of being an ‘arhtiya’ harbouring political ambitions and acting at the behest of the Congress.

Dalal said the government has repeatedly made it clear that it is not against farmers and has, in fact, taken several initiatives for their welfare which no other government did.

Dalal, however, said it appears that farmers' union leaders want to make Haryana the epicentre of protests and create the same situation which was seen during previous regimes in the state when farmers had to face bullets.

“Chaduni is an arhtiya (commission agent) who claims to be a farmers' leader. He harbours political ambition and has even tried his hand at the electoral politics earlier,” Dalal told reporters during an interaction.

“It appears Chaduni has taken a 'supari' (contract) from the Congress to compel Haryana government and the administration on the pretext of being a farmer leader and create the same situation as witnessed during previous regimes,” said Dalal. “Our government, however, has issued clear instructions not to allow the creation of any situation of confrontation with farmers,” he said.

Dalal said he read Chaduni’s statement today itself that if farmers would be stopped during their protest in Karnal they will break police barricades.

“Is this the language of a peaceful protest?” Dalal asked.

“They want to instigate farmers to serve their political ends. They act at the behest of Congress and they have nothing to do with farmers welfare,” Dalal alleged.

Asked to comment on the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s demand for lodging a murder case against an IAS officer over his alleged “break heads” remark during a farmers’ protest in Karnal on August 28, Dalal said, “The words used by the then SDM was condemned by Chief Minister M L Khattar and our other party leaders. I also did not support the use of such words by the officer.” Replying to a question on the SKM calling for opposing public functions of BJP leaders, he said, “Whenever they feel they give a call for road blockade, capture toll plazas, oppose our meetings and even attack our vehicles.” Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting for months over the three farm laws enacted at the Centre, claiming that the legislation will lead to the erosion of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

