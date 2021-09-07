Left Menu

West Delhi gurudwara shelters 44 Afghan Sikhs who were among those evacuated from Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:53 IST
A gurdwara in New Mahavir Nagar in west Delhi on Tuesday sheltered 44 Afghan Sikhs who were among 78 people evacuated from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban last month.

Of the 44 people, 32 will be adopted by the Sobti Foundation of New York-based philanthropist Mandeep Singh Sobti, said Kanv Bhalla, an entrepreneur coordinating rehabilitation efforts.

A few people have families in Punjab and they have left for their respective places, he said.

''Thirty-two members of five families will be sheltered in the gurudwara for one or two days before they get an accommodation which will be arranged by the Sobti Foundation,'' Bhalla said. Earlier in the day, the 78 were discharged from the ITBP's facility south west Delhi's Chhawla area after 14 days in quarantine mandated by the government to check the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

