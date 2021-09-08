Left Menu

West Bengal bypoll: CPI(M) fields Srijib Biswas against Mamata Banerjee

Ahead of by-elections in West Bengal, which is scheduled on September 30, the Left Front Committee has announced candidates for all three seats - Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur -- on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of by-elections in West Bengal, which is scheduled on September 30, the Left Front Committee has announced candidates for all three seats - Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur -- on Wednesday. CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas will contest against Trinamool Congress candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur constituency.

The CPI(M) has fielded Md Modasar Hossain from Samserganj seat and Jane Alam Migya from Jangipur. Meanwhile, on September 8, the Congress had decided that it will not field any candidate against the chief minister in Bhabanipur.

TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam are party candidates from Jangipur and Samserganj seats, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on October 3. (ANI)

