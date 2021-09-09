Left Menu

After central leadership's intervention, Rajasthan BJP MLA Meghwal not to move censure motion against LoP Kataria

After an intervention by the central BJP leadership, former Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly and BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has decided not to move a censure motion against his party colleague and Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria over his alleged remarks on Lord Rama and Maharana Pratap.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-09-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:42 IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After an intervention by the central BJP leadership, former Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly and BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has decided not to move a censure motion against his party colleague and Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria over his alleged remarks on Lord Rama and Maharana Pratap. This comes after Meghwal met the party general secretary Arun Singh over the issue.

"We have to work for the interest of the party and work against Congress. I have decided not to move the censure motion against Kataria," Meghwal said. The MLA, earlier on Wednesday, had written a letter to BJP state president Satish Poonia informing him that he will move a resolution against Kataria in the party's legislature meeting ahead of the Assembly session which is scheduled to begin on September 9.

In the letter, he had alleged that the party lost its vote share in the last three by-polls after Kataria allegedly used insulting words against Maharana Pratap and made a controversial statement against Lord Rama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

