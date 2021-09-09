Left Menu

Canadian opposition leader gets Quebec boost ahead of crucial debate

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/slow-steady-may-win-race-canada-opposition-leader-seeks-dethrone-trudeau-2021-09-08 took over his right-leaning party last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and insiders concede he has had trouble introducing himself to voters. "To get more power back to Quebec, it seems to be easier with Mr. O'Toole than with Mr. Trudeau," Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:09 IST
Canadian opposition leader gets Quebec boost ahead of crucial debate

Quebec's influential provincial leader on Thursday said a vote for Canada's opposition Conservative Party would be a better choice than one for Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Sept. 20 election, a boost for the relatively unknown challenger ahead of a crucial debate. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/slow-steady-may-win-race-canada-opposition-leader-seeks-dethrone-trudeau-2021-09-08 took over his right-leaning party last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and insiders concede he has had trouble introducing himself to voters.

"To get more power back to Quebec, it seems to be easier with Mr. O'Toole than with Mr. Trudeau," Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters. Quebec accounts for 78 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons and is crucial for any party seeking office. Legault spoke the morning after a French-language debate that posed few problems for Trudeau, who is a fluent French speaker and whose constituency is in Montreal.

Legault, who represents a Quebec nationalist party, said he favored O'Toole as head of a government with a parliamentary minority - which depends on opposition support - instead of a majority government because none of the parties fully represent the province. Unlike Trudeau, O'Toole has said clearly he would not challenge a Quebec law, backed by Legault, that bans most public servants from wearing religious symbols.

Polls show O'Toole with a slight lead amid voter unhappiness with Trudeau's decision to call an election two years early. (Polls:) O'Toole, Trudeau and three other party leaders will participate in the only debate in English - spoken by two-thirds of Canada's 38 million people - at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday (0100 GMT on Friday).

"This is perhaps the single most important two hours of O'Toole's political life... there are a lot of open minds out there so things could shift quickly either way," said a Conservative strategist who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Trudeau, who has been in office for six years, lashed out at O'Toole during the French debate on Wednesday, accusing him of favoring restrictions on abortion and wanting to loosen gun controls.

Trudeau benefited from major stumbles by opponents during debates in both the 2015 and 2019 campaigns, which he won. "This is really, really important to both" Trudeau and O'Toole, said Frank Graves, president of the Ekos Research polling company. "They screw this up, they lose the election." (Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Robert Birsel and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021