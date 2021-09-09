Delhi: Video of ruckus at Directorate of Gurdwara Elections surfaces online, shoe thrown at director

A video purportedly showing some people creating ruckus at the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections in the ITO area of the national capital surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president and SAD national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that people belonging to his party were angry with the Director of Gurdwara Elections, Narinder Singh, as he ''did not follow due procedure during the co-option process for members of the general house of DSGMC''. In the video clip, some people can be seen shouting slogans against Singh and a shoe was thrown at him.

''He (Singh) did not go by the rules and deliberately kept the party workers waiting,'' Sirsa alleged.

Officials from the directorate did not respond to messages and calls seeking their reaction. Police said they have not received any complaint in this regard.

