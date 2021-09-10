Left Menu

BJP workers burn effigies of Jharkhand CM to protest against namaz room allotment in assembly

The Jharkhand unit of BJP on Thursday staged a demonstration here and set on fire effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to protest against lathicharge on its workers taking part in a rally in Ranchi. Led by Dharmendra Prasad, the East Singhbhum district president of BJPs OBC Morcha, over 100 party workers including women activists took part in the demonstration at the busy Sakchi roundabout.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-09-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 01:13 IST
BJP workers burn effigies of Jharkhand CM to protest against namaz room allotment in assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand unit of BJP on Thursday staged a demonstration here and set on fire effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to protest against “lathicharge” on its workers taking part in a rally in Ranchi. Led by Dharmendra Prasad, the East Singhbhum district president of BJP's OBC Morcha, over 100 party workers including women activists took part in the demonstration at the busy Sakchi roundabout. Prasad said senior party leaders of the state unit were “lathicharged by police” on Wednesday when they were on their way to the assembly to express displeasure over allotment of a room for offering namaz in the House.

Several party leaders suffered injuries, he claimed.

“Soren is hell bent to crush voices raised against him and indulge in the politics of appeasement instead of fulfilling the promises made by the government,” Prasad said.

The BJP is not scared of batons and would continue to fight for the interest of people, he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Scientists measure magnetic field of eruption from Sun's atmosphere

Scientists measure magnetic field of eruption from Sun's atmosphere

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021