Senior Lebanese cenbank official proposed as finance minister in new cabinet - sources
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:08 IST
Senior Lebanese central bank official Youssef Khalil is to be named finance minister in the proposed new cabinet line-up that Prime Minister-designate is bringing to the presidential palace on Friday, sources said.
The foreign ministry post is proposed for Abdallah Abu Habib, Lebanon's former ambassador to Washington, they said.
Mikati told a local media outlet earlier on Friday a government would be announced in the afternoon. (Reporting By Laila Bassam; writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
