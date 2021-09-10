Now, record statement through video conferencing in Raj district courts

Witnesses will now be able to get their statement recorded in the district courts through video conferencing , said an official statement, adding that the facility started in Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar districts on Friday.

Special Secretary (Home) V Sarvana said now a witness will need not to travel long distances to get his or her statement recorded. He said in the first phase, a studio has been set up in each district courts for it.

The move will save government expenditure and the trial process will also speed up, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)