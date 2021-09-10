Left Menu

Now, record statement through video conferencing in Raj district courts

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:34 IST
Now, record statement through video conferencing in Raj district courts
  • Country:
  • India

Witnesses will now be able to get their statement recorded in the district courts through video conferencing , said an official statement, adding that the facility started in Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar districts on Friday.

Special Secretary (Home) V Sarvana said now a witness will need not to travel long distances to get his or her statement recorded. He said in the first phase, a studio has been set up in each district courts for it.

The move will save government expenditure and the trial process will also speed up, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021