S. Korea backs US in terrorism fight

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:43 IST
Moon Jae-in Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his "deepest sympathies" to U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and says South Korea as a key ally will continue to support U.S. efforts to fight terrorism.

Moon in a message posted on Twitter and Facebook Saturday said the "shock of that day still remains as deep wounds in the hearts of so many" and that "no violence can win against peace and inclusiveness." He said South Korea as "American's strong ally will continue to actively join your and the international community's efforts to combat terrorism."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

