New Gujarat CM to be finalised at BJP's legislative party meet today

The name of the new Gujarat Chief Minister is set to be finalised at today's Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party meet in Gandhinagar, said Yamal Vyas, party's spokesperson.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-09-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 12:22 IST
BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The name of the new Gujarat Chief Minister is set to be finalised at today's Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party meet in Gandhinagar, said Yamal Vyas, party's spokesperson. After the meet, the elected leader is likely to meet state Governor Acharya Devvrat, he added.

This comes a day after Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat. The meeting, which will be held at the party's headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar, will be attended by state BJP chief CR Paatil and three central observers including Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

"Today, the legislative party meeting will be held at Shree Kamalam. Our president CR Paatil and three central observers will remain present in the meet. The meeting will be held to decide the next Chief Minister of the state. It is obvious that Chief Minister will be decided today itself," Vyas told reporters here. He further stated that after the meet, the CM designate is likely to meet Governor today. "However, it will be up to the leader when the leader wants to take the oath. The party leadership will decide accordingly," he added.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022. Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

