ED notice to AAP: Kejriwal says BJP's tactics will make them stronger

Slamming the BJP for the Enforcement Directorate notice to AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said these tactics of the BJP will never succeed and will make them stronger.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 16:53 IST
ED notice to AAP: Kejriwal says BJP's tactics will make them stronger
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the BJP for the Enforcement Directorate notice to AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said these tactics of the BJP will never succeed and will make them stronger. "In Delhi they tried to defeat us with IT Dept, CBI, Delhi Police-- but we won 62 seats. As we grow in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Gujarat-- we get an ED notice! The people of India want honest politics. These tactics of BJP will never succeed. They will make us stronger," he tweeted.

The remarks come after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha said the party has received a notice from Enforcement Directorate. "In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favourite agency - the Enforcement Directorate," Chadha tweeted.

The AAP national spokesperson said that he will hold a press conference today to expose the BJP. "I will address an important press conference today, 1:30 pm at AAP Headquarters in Delhi - to expose the political witchhunt of AAP by a rattled BJP," his tweet continued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

