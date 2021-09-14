Left Menu

Russia's Putin meets Syria's Assad in Moscow

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Monday, the Kremlin said.

During the meeting, Putin congratulated Assad on his win in Syria's presidential election. He also said that foreign forces, which are being deployed in Syria without the United Nation's decision, are a hindrance to the country's consolidation, according to the readout of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

