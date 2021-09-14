Left Menu

What kind of a Yogi propagates hate: Rahul

Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail, the chief minister had said.Abba jaan is the Urdu term for father.In a Facebook post, Gandhi also recalled the horrific Hathras incident which took place a year ago.The wait for justice continues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:09 IST
What kind of a Yogi propagates hate: Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'abba jaan' remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said what kind of a Yogi propagates hate.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office hit back at Gandhi, saying in a tweet, ''If bulldozing the empire of criminals and miscreants is hate, then this hatred will continue unabated.'' Earlier, taking to Twitter, Gandhi posted, ''Jo nafrat kare, woh yogi kaisa! (What kind of a Yogi propagates hate).'' Addressing a programme in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath had alleged that people did not get rations before 2017 like they do now.

''Because then, people who say 'abba jaan' used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail,'' the chief minister had said.

'Abba jaan' is the Urdu term for father.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi also recalled the horrific Hathras incident which took place a year ago.

''The wait for justice continues. Daughter of Hathras, daughter of the country,'' Gandhi said. The horrific Hathras incident took place a year ago in which a young Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men. The woman died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021