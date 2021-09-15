Biden says not true that China's Xi turned him down for a meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 07:40 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday it was not true that China's Xi Jinping turned him down when he proposed a face-to-face summit during a call last week.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Biden proposed the summit with his Chinese counterpart but failed to secure an agreement, an account later denied by the White House.
