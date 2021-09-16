Left Menu

Obama endorses Trudeau in the Canadian election

Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday in the Canadian election, calling him an effective leader in a rare endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.It is the second time Obama has done it.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:56 IST
It is the second time Obama has done it. Obama also urged Canadians to re-elect the Liberal leader in Canada's last election in 2019. Obama tweeted Thursday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as an effective leader who has strong democratic values. Trudeau is in a tough re-election fight with his Conservative rival ahead of Monday's parliamentary elections. Obama's endorsement helped Trudeau with progressives in 2019. Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France's 2017 election, and he warned British voters against leaving the European Union.

Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president. The former president has long been popular with many Canadians. ''This is welcomed by Trudeau and Co. but not a surprise,'' said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto “Will Obama's endorsement make a difference? Not many voters are still undecided so the material impact of Obama's endorsement is minimal in my opinion. I think it is more symbolic of Liberal affinity with the Democrats which has been the case since JFK in the 1960s. ”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

