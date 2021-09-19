Left Menu

French minister heads to Sahel amid talk of Russian hired guns for Mali

But Mali's junta has dug in, noting that France has begun scaling down its decade-old operation against insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State across the region, expecting other European countries such as Germany to get more involved. On Sunday, Mali's foreign ministry called objections from Niger to the prospect of a deal with Wagner "unacceptable, unfriendly and condescending".

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 19-09-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 19:27 IST
French minister heads to Sahel amid talk of Russian hired guns for Mali
  • Country:
  • Niger

France's Armed Forces Minister arrived in Niger on Sunday as part of a two-day visit to allies in the Sahel region, where French-led military operations against Islamist militants are under threat from Mali's talks with Russian defence contractors. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that Mali's year-old military junta is close to recruiting the Russian Wagner Group, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to thwart it, saying such an arrangement is "incompatible" with a continued French presence.

West Africa's main political bloc, ECOWAS, has also expressed concern. But Mali's junta has dug in, noting that France has begun scaling down its decade-old operation against insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State across the region, expecting other European countries such as Germany to get more involved.

On Sunday, Mali's foreign ministry called objections from Niger to the prospect of a deal with Wagner "unacceptable, unfriendly and condescending". A few days ago, Paris said it had killed the leader of Islamic State in Western Sahara in northern Mali, but France has nevertheless found the junta more difficult to deal with than the preceding civilian governments.

A French Armed Forces Ministry source briefing reporters said Parly would discuss France's plans to reshape its operations with countries in the region, warn of consequences if Mali secured Wagner's services, and stress the importance of the junta holding a democratic election next February, as promised. The French army started redeploying troops from its bases in Kidal, Tessalit and Timbuktu in northern Mali at the start of the month, French army sources have said.

France wants to complete the redeployment by January. It is reducing its contingent to 2,500-3,000 from about 5,000, moving more assets to Niger, and encouraging other European special forces to work alongside local forces. The European force in the Sahel so far comprises about 600 troops from nine countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021