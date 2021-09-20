Left Menu

BJP uses Taliban, Afghanistan, Pakistan to garner votes,says Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics over issues pertaining to Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan to garner votes.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-09-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 03:30 IST
BJP uses Taliban, Afghanistan, Pakistan to garner votes,says Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics over issues pertaining to Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan to garner votes. As elections are drawing closer, the BJP will start cashing on the 'God-given' opportunity presented by the Taliban in Afghanistan, accused Mufti adding that if that does not work, Pakistan and drones will be brought into the light.

"Elections are approaching. This time around, they (BJP) got Taliban and Afghanistan's issues to raise. If even that does not help, then they bring Pakistan into the discussion. They raise alarms of drones. They would not talk about China, since it has already intruded in eastern Ladakh. To instil fear, they use Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan and do some things here and there and ask for votes," she said while addressing an event in Jammu. The PDP chief further accused BJP of bringing misery to the people of the country during its seven years of its rule at the Centre, leaving the union territory "destroyed."

"In 70 years, everything that was built by Congress and other parties in Jammu and Kashmir, was destroyed by the BJP in seven years. They have brought miseries to people," said Mufti. Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for urging people to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

"Because BJP failed to generate employment, construct roads, schools, hospitals, they will say that we (BJP) abrogated Article 370, now buy plots in Kashmir," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021