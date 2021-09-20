Left Menu

French, British relationship is 'indestructible' - UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:29 IST
French, British relationship is 'indestructible' - UK PM Johnson
Britain's relationship with France is "indestructible", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked if the new AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States in nuclear-powered submarines had damaged ties.

"The UK and France have, I believe, a very, very important, and indestructible relationship," he told reporters in New York.

"And of course we'll be talking to all our friends about how to make the AUKUS pact work so that it's not exclusionary, it's not divisive and it really doesn't have to be that way."

