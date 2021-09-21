Left Menu

Pelosi predicts 'what's his name' would fail in a 2024 White House run

Former U.S. President Donald Trump might make another White House run in 2024, but if he does, he will take his place in American history as a two-time loser, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted on Thursday. Visiting England for a meeting of parliamentary leaders from G7 countries, the Democratic leader was asked during a separate Cambridge University forum to reflect upon the two impeachment proceedings she initiated against Trump late in 2019 and in January 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 03:21 IST
Pelosi predicts 'what's his name' would fail in a 2024 White House run
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. President Donald Trump might make another White House run in 2024, but if he does, he will take his place in American history as a two-time loser, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted on Thursday.

Visiting England for a meeting of parliamentary leaders from G7 countries, the Democratic leader was asked during a separate Cambridge University forum to reflect upon the two impeachment proceedings she initiated against Trump late in 2019 and in January 2021. Seizing an opportunity to score a political point against the man who continues to be the most powerful force in the Republican Party, Pelosi proclaimed, "I don't ever talk about him."

However, she continued to talk about Trump, though not by name. "I reference him from time to time as 'What's His Name,'" Pelosi said, quickly adding: "If he wants to run again, he'll be the first president who was impeached twice and defeated twice."

Her remarks were met with loud applause from the largely British audience. Throughout Trump's four years in the White House, Pelosi tangled with the president over immigration policy, infrastructure investments, the pandemic response and a wide range of other domestic and foreign issues.

She gained a reputation of being eager to skewer the hard-hitting Trump and became one of the biggest thorns in his side as she initiated not one, but two impeachment proceedings against him. The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump both times.

The former president is already playing a role in the 2022 midterm elections for Congress by recruiting challengers to Republican lawmakers he has tangled with. And Trump has dropped numerous hints he might seek the presidency for a third time in 2024. "I say to my Republican friends, and I do have some, 'Take back your party,'" Pelosi said. "You have now been hijacked by a cult that is just not good for our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021