Left Menu

US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials have said.Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 06:15 IST
US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23
  • Country:
  • United States

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials have said.

Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

''The Vice President will meet with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India,'' a White House official told PTI.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harris is the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

During this week, when world leaders will gather in New York to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly, Harris, according to the White House, is scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

On Wednesday, she will also lead a session at the President's virtual COVID Summit on building back better and preparing and preventing future pandemics, according to a senior White House official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021