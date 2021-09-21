Left Menu

India, Bangladesh must keep close watch on Afghan situation: ex- Bangladesh foreign secretary

Former Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shamsher M Chowdhury on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh should together keep a close watch on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan as it could have repurcussions in the sub-continent.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:14 IST
Former Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shamsher M Chowdhury on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh should together keep a close watch on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan as it could have repurcussions in the sub-continent. Chowdhury who has served as his country's Ambassador to both the superpowers Russia and United States pointed out the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan is driven by a ‘communal’ rather a political ideology. Speaking through the virtual mode at a seminar organised by the Indian Army on India-Bangladesh relations, with focus on North East India, Chowdhury said, “It is an alarming situation (in Afghanistan) and we are yet to see how it actually unfolds.” The decorated freedom fighter from the neighbouring country also said the two countries must work together in keeping a watch on the situation. The Ambassador expressed apprehension that the success of the Taliban in grabbing power in Afghanistan could incite Islamist groups in countries like Bangladesh. Several other analysts including former Indian Army chief Gen. Shankar Roy Chowdhury too in the recent past have warned the Taliban victory can enthuse Islamist groups in the sub-continent.

It could also make disillusioned youths belonging to such communities as Rohinya Muslims of Myanmar who have been forced to leave their homes to attempt such coups at their countries, Ambassador Chowdhury added. He speculated that misguided youths from the sub-continent could go and train in Afghanistan and return to try and emulate what the Taliban has done in the Himalayan nation.

“India and Bangladesh should put their heads together. We could be at high risk,” the former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh said. PTI SSGJRC JRC

