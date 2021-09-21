Left Menu

Meenaskhi Lekhi inaugurates facilities in Delhi as part of BJP's 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:40 IST
Meenaskhi Lekhi inaugurates facilities in Delhi as part of BJP's 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday inaugurated several facilities across Delhi as part of a 20-day ''Seva and Samarpan'' campaign organised by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''two decades in public service''.

Among the facilities she launched were a rubberised walking track in the Safdarjung Development area park, an automatic sanitary pad manufacturing machine at the Women Technical Institute in Netaji Nagar, and an oxygen generation plant installed at the Charak Palika hospital.

Addressing students at the Women Technical Institute, the MoS for External Affairs talked about the Modi government's flagship programmes, including Skill India and Start Up India, and added that “skill development is the future of new India, and foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’”.

She noted that “over 1.25 crore youth have been trained till date under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana”.

At the inauguration of the oxygen plant at the Charak Palika hospital, the minister said that while there were times during the pandemic when a solution to COVID-19 seemed difficult, “today we are witnessing record vaccinations being carried out by India”.

“It clearly reflects the dedication and determination of the central government as well as the health and frontline workers,” she said.

Lekhi also planted saplings at the SDA Park along with other party workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021