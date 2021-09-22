Cong stands with those fighting for rights, self respect: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he stands with India which supports farmers, laborers, and students fighting for their rights and self-esteem, and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is only with its ''friends''.

Gandhi and Congress have been accusing the BJP government of violating the rights of farmers over the new farm laws, which the farmers want to be withdrawn.

''Modi government is only with friends. But, the country is with the farmers-laborers-students who are doing 'Satyagrah' for their rights and self-respect. And, I am and will always be with the country,'' he said in a tweet.

He also used the hashtag ''IStandWithIndia'' to stress his point.

