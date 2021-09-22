Cong stands with those fighting for rights, self respect: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he stands with India which supports farmers, labourers and students fighting for their rights and self esteem and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is only with its friends.Gandhi and the Congress have been accusing the BJP government of violating the rights of farmers over the new farm laws, which the farmers want withdrawn.Modi government is only with friends.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he stands with India which supports farmers, laborers, and students fighting for their rights and self-esteem, and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is only with its ''friends''.
Gandhi and Congress have been accusing the BJP government of violating the rights of farmers over the new farm laws, which the farmers want to be withdrawn.
''Modi government is only with friends. But, the country is with the farmers-laborers-students who are doing 'Satyagrah' for their rights and self-respect. And, I am and will always be with the country,'' he said in a tweet.
He also used the hashtag ''IStandWithIndia'' to stress his point.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Narendra Modi
- IStandWithIndia
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi
- India
- Satyagrah
- Congress
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple during visit to Jammu
Postpone NEET exam, let students' have fair chance: Rahul Gandhi
Crypto not currency; needs to be regulated as asset: ex-RBI DG Gandhi
UP polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Sept 10, 11 to hold meetings with election committee
US' Chargé d’Affaires Atul Keshap, Priyanka Gandhi discuss US-India friendship