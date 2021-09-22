BJP protests near Kejriwal's residence for unemployment allowance to youth of Delhi

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday, demanding unemployment allowance for the youth in the city.

In its last seven years in power, the Kejriwal government has provided employment to just over 400 people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed during the protest.

''Kejriwal is now promising unemployment allowances as his party is going to contest assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Why did not he do the same in Delhi where there are 14 lakh registered unemployed youth,'' Gupta asked.

Responding to the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement, saying the Delhi government has done more than any other state to help the poor and the unemployed deal with the impact of the pandemic.

''Under our 'Rojgar Bazaar' platform, 17,000 employers have posted more than 10 lakh jobs in the last one year itself, proving to be a lifeline for the youth of Delhi,'' the party said.

Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, during his recent visits to Uttarakhand and Goa, promised monthly unemployment allowances to the youth if his party was voted to power in these states in next year's assembly polls.

The BJP protesters headed towards Kejriwal's residence at Flagstaff Road from Chandgiram Akhara but were stopped by the police.

Kejriwal has been betraying Delhi's youths for seven years, Gupta alleged, and added that the AAP will ''surely forfeit its security in the Uttarakhand polls''.

''The fact is these promises are just election stunts and nothing more. He should first tell the people how much allowance he has given in the past seven years to the 14 lakh unemployed in Delhi registered on the government portal,'' the Delhi BJP president said.

In its response, the AAP took a dig at the BJP, saying the party under which the country is facing its highest unemployment rate in 45 years has suddenly woken up to talk about the issue.

''This is the power of AAP's 'Kaam ki Rajniti','' it claimed.

''Over 13,000 youth have been deployed under the bus marshall programme, and thousands additionally through the civil defence and the doorstep delivery initiative. In all, over 1.5 million jobs have been provided during the term of the AAP government,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)