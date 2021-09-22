Left Menu

BJP protests near Kejriwal's residence for unemployment allowance to youth of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:13 IST
BJP protests near Kejriwal's residence for unemployment allowance to youth of Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday, demanding unemployment allowance for the youth in the city.

In its last seven years in power, the Kejriwal government has provided employment to just over 400 people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed during the protest.

''Kejriwal is now promising unemployment allowances as his party is going to contest assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Why did not he do the same in Delhi where there are 14 lakh registered unemployed youth,'' Gupta asked.

Responding to the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement, saying the Delhi government has done more than any other state to help the poor and the unemployed deal with the impact of the pandemic.

''Under our 'Rojgar Bazaar' platform, 17,000 employers have posted more than 10 lakh jobs in the last one year itself, proving to be a lifeline for the youth of Delhi,'' the party said.

Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, during his recent visits to Uttarakhand and Goa, promised monthly unemployment allowances to the youth if his party was voted to power in these states in next year's assembly polls.

The BJP protesters headed towards Kejriwal's residence at Flagstaff Road from Chandgiram Akhara but were stopped by the police.

Kejriwal has been betraying Delhi's youths for seven years, Gupta alleged, and added that the AAP will ''surely forfeit its security in the Uttarakhand polls''.

''The fact is these promises are just election stunts and nothing more. He should first tell the people how much allowance he has given in the past seven years to the 14 lakh unemployed in Delhi registered on the government portal,'' the Delhi BJP president said.

In its response, the AAP took a dig at the BJP, saying the party under which the country is facing its highest unemployment rate in 45 years has suddenly woken up to talk about the issue.

''This is the power of AAP's 'Kaam ki Rajniti','' it claimed.

''Over 13,000 youth have been deployed under the bus marshall programme, and thousands additionally through the civil defence and the doorstep delivery initiative. In all, over 1.5 million jobs have been provided during the term of the AAP government,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021