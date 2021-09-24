Delhi Police rejects claim of temple demolition in Noor Nagar

The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted a social media claim that a temple was demolished in Noor Nagar area in southeastern part of the national capital.

The claim was made on Twitter by Hitesh Shankar, Editor of RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya. ''Even signs of a temple are being wiped off after its demolition in Delhi's Muslim-majority Noor Nagar. Those who demolished the temple will have to build the temple there,'' Shankar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police also reacted to the claim and said nothing like this happened in the area. ''Local Police visited the spot to verify the contents of the tweet. The property belongs to a member of the Hindu Community who himself was dismantling/clearing the built up area adjacent to the temple in his own property. No harm to the temple has been caused and it is intact,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said in a tweet.

