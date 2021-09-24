Left Menu

Delhi Police rejects claim of temple demolition in Noor Nagar

The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted a social media claim that a temple was demolished in Noor Nagar area in southeastern part of the national capital.The claim was made on Twitter by Hitesh Shankar, Editor of RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya. Even signs of a temple are being wiped off after its demolition in Delhis Muslim-majority Noor Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 00:56 IST
Delhi Police rejects claim of temple demolition in Noor Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted a social media claim that a temple was demolished in Noor Nagar area in southeastern part of the national capital.

The claim was made on Twitter by Hitesh Shankar, Editor of RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya. ''Even signs of a temple are being wiped off after its demolition in Delhi's Muslim-majority Noor Nagar. Those who demolished the temple will have to build the temple there,'' Shankar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police also reacted to the claim and said nothing like this happened in the area. ''Local Police visited the spot to verify the contents of the tweet. The property belongs to a member of the Hindu Community who himself was dismantling/clearing the built up area adjacent to the temple in his own property. No harm to the temple has been caused and it is intact,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021