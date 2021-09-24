Rajnath lauds Adityanath, says mere mention of his name gives criminals the shivers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said no one can cast doubts on his honesty.

Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Singh said mere mention of Adityanath's name gives criminals the shivers.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath here.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)