Rajnath lauds Adityanath, says mere mention of his name gives criminals the shivers
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said no one can cast doubts on his honesty.
Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Singh said mere mention of Adityanath's name gives criminals the shivers.
Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath here.
Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Maharajganj
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajnath Singh
- Defence
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar
- Adityanath
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Afghan leader tweets defence for fleeing
Police constable shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat
Rajnath Singh leaves for Rajasthan to inaugurate Emergency Landing Facility at NH-925A
Patients dying due to lack of proper arrangements: Mayawati on dengue outbreak in Uttar Pradesh
Rajnath Singh inaugurates Emergency Landing Facility on NH 925A in Rajasthan