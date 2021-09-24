Left Menu

England's COVID R number dips, epidemic could be shrinking

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:06 IST
England's COVID R number dips, epidemic could be shrinking
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have fallen to between 0.8 and 1.0, the government said on Friday, and the epidemic could be shrinking in the country.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week the R number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated to have fallen to between -3% and -1%, suggesting the pandemic is shrinking, down from -1% and +1% last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

