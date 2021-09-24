Biden to address COVID-19 response, vaccinations on Friday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver remarks on the nation's COVID-19 response, including vaccinations, the White House said in a statement.
Biden is scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
