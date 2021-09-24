'The View' hosts test positive for COVID, yanked from set before Harris interview

Left Menu

Two co-hosts of morning show "The View" tested positive for COVID-19 just before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to appear in a live interview, the hosts of the show announced on air on Friday. Harris was scheduled to appear in a live interview with the four morning show's female co-hosts, to discuss everything from abortion to immigration, the show's introduction said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:22 IST
Two co-hosts of morning show "The View" tested positive for COVID-19 just before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to appear in a live interview, the hosts of the show announced on air on Friday.

Harris was scheduled to appear in a live interview with the four morning show's female co-hosts, to discuss everything from abortion to immigration, the show's introduction said. But just before the vice president was supposed to appear on set, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were asked to leave. "At the last minute we realized they had tested positive" co-host Joy Behar said.

The Harris interview will now be remote "because they don't want to take a chance" on her appearing on stage, she said.

