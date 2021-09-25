Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank president Kim's office of manipulation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:53 IST
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday blasted an independent report on her alleged role in a China-related data-rigging scandal while at the World Bank, saying it contained "fundamental errors" and substituted innuendo for facts.

She also accused the office of the bank's past president, Jim Kong Kim, of manipulation, saying his office had proposed including Hong Kong data in China's ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report to boost China's standing. 7

Georgieva, facing calls for her resignation, criticized the report, prepared by law firm WilmerHale, in a detailed statement to the executive board of the International Monetary Fund, which is reviewing the matter.

