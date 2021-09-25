PM Modi pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his 105th birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to nation-building. Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was an RSS pracharak who joined Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building the Jana Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his 105th birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to nation-building. In a tweet, Modi described Upadhyay as the proponent of ''integral humanism'', and said his ideas will always inspire the people of the country. Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was an RSS pracharak who joined Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building the Jana Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP. His ideas of ''integral humanism'' and ''antyodaya'' (empowerment of the most deprived) have been at the centre of the BJP's ideology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mathura
- Narendra Modi
- Deendayal Upadhyay
- Upadhyay
- Syama
- Modi
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19, states told to keep buffer stock of medicines in every district: Statement.
UP govt declares 22 wards of Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam as holy pilgrimage sites
PM Narendra Modi says entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including concentrators, cylinders, PSA plants, needs to be rapidly augmented.
UP govt declares 22 wards of Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam as holy pilgrimage sites
PM Narendra Modi reviewed production, supply, pipeline of vaccines for next few months: Statement.