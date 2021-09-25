Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his 105th birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to nation-building. Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was an RSS pracharak who joined Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building the Jana Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP.

Updated: 25-09-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 09:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his 105th birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to nation-building. In a tweet, Modi described Upadhyay as the proponent of ''integral humanism'', and said his ideas will always inspire the people of the country. Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was an RSS pracharak who joined Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building the Jana Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP. His ideas of ''integral humanism'' and ''antyodaya'' (empowerment of the most deprived) have been at the centre of the BJP's ideology.

