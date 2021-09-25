JP Nadda pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on 105th birth anniversary

Left Menu

BJP president JP Nadda along with other party leaders paid a floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary at the party office in Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 13:00 IST
JP Nadda pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP president JP Nadda along with other party leaders paid a floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary at the party office in Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the media at the occasion, Nadda said, "Deendayal Ji was a learned man, and was dedicated to society. He has majorly contributed to the formation of Bharatiya Jana Sangh."

Nadda said BJP is taking Upadhyaya's ideology forward by working on the motto of "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas or sabka prayas'." "He (Upadhaya) dedicated his life to the society and people. He worked hard for the party. BJP is taking forward his ideology. Prime Minister Narendra modi is working for 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas or sabka prayas'. BJP is working for the people, bringing policies, empowering women," said Nadda.

The BJP leader noted that party workers are celebrating Upadhyaya birth anniversary at 10,40,000 party booths. Earlier this morning, PM Modi also said that Upadhyaya dedicated his life to nation-building and his thoughts will always inspire the countrymen.

"Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Integral Human Philosophy, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to nation-building. His thoughts will always inspire the countrymen," said Modi in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

