JP Nadda pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on 105th birth anniversary
BJP president JP Nadda along with other party leaders paid a floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary at the party office in Delhi on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
BJP president JP Nadda along with other party leaders paid a floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary at the party office in Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the media at the occasion, Nadda said, "Deendayal Ji was a learned man, and was dedicated to society. He has majorly contributed to the formation of Bharatiya Jana Sangh."
Nadda said BJP is taking Upadhyaya's ideology forward by working on the motto of "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas or sabka prayas'." "He (Upadhaya) dedicated his life to the society and people. He worked hard for the party. BJP is taking forward his ideology. Prime Minister Narendra modi is working for 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas or sabka prayas'. BJP is working for the people, bringing policies, empowering women," said Nadda.
The BJP leader noted that party workers are celebrating Upadhyaya birth anniversary at 10,40,000 party booths. Earlier this morning, PM Modi also said that Upadhyaya dedicated his life to nation-building and his thoughts will always inspire the countrymen.
"Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Integral Human Philosophy, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to nation-building. His thoughts will always inspire the countrymen," said Modi in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP hopes to help achieve highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations on PM Modi's birthday, says Nadda
PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19, states told to keep buffer stock of medicines in every district: Statement.
PM Narendra Modi says entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including concentrators, cylinders, PSA plants, needs to be rapidly augmented.
PM Narendra Modi reviewed production, supply, pipeline of vaccines for next few months: Statement.
PM Narendra Modi underlines need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants: Statement.