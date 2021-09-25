Left Menu

Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Rajasthan counterpart Kalraj Mishra, CM Ashok Gehlot

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met his Rajasthan counterpart Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.It was a courtesy visit. The Rajasthan chief minister underwent angioplasty last month.Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar came to the residence with his wife and inquired about wellbeing, Gehlot tweeted along with a photo.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met his Rajasthan counterpart Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.

It was a courtesy visit. The West Bengal governor was accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar.

The Rajasthan governor tweeted about the meeting and also posted a photo of it on his Twitter handle.

Later, Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife went to Chief Minister Gehlot's residence and inquired about his health. The Rajasthan chief minister underwent angioplasty last month.

''Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar came to the residence with his wife and inquired about wellbeing,'' Gehlot tweeted along with a photo.

