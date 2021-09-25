Left Menu

India playing leading role globally under PM Modi: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:34 IST
India playing leading role globally under PM Modi: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with a number of world leaders and corporate bigwigs during his US trip, the BJP said on Saturday that India under his leadership has been playing a leading role in international diplomacy.

Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also referred to the discussion on COVID-19 besides other issues in the Quad meeting and said India will be playing a very important role in the production and distribution of over one billion vaccines to be made available for the members of the grouping.

Modi has met five CEOs and US Vice President Kamala Harris, has held bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden and the leaders of two other Quad members, Japan and Australia, besides attending the meeting of the four-member group, Trivedi said, highlighting the ''multi-dimensional'' aspect of the prime minister's visit.

The BJP has said that India's relations with the US have gone from strength to strength in the last seven years since Modi came to power.

With Modi meeting the third US president in Biden as prime minister, the party has asserted that Indo-US relations have been equally strong irrespective of the party in power in that country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021