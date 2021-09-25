Left Menu

Union minister Ramdas Athawale backs demand for caste-based census

The government should think about it, said Athawale, minister of state for social justice and empowerment.His party does not believe that such an enumeration would promote casteism, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, told reporters.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:48 IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale backs demand for caste-based census
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and NDA ally Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the Republican Party of India (A), his party, favors caste-based census.

Janata Dal (United) and Apna Dal, two other NDA allies, have already supported the demand. The BJP-led Union government, on the other hand, recently told the Supreme Court that carrying out a caste-based census was not feasible.

“My party is of the view that the census should be caste-based. The government should think about it,'' said Athawale, minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

His party does not believe that such an enumeration would promote casteism, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021