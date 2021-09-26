Left Menu

Bhabanipur bypoll: CPI(M)-police scuffle after campaigning stopped near Mamata's house

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 13:29 IST
Bhabanipur bypoll: CPI(M)-police scuffle after campaigning stopped near Mamata's house
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M)'s Bhabanipur bypoll candidate Srijib Biswas got engaged in a scuffle with the police after he was stopped from campaigning on the road that leads to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, who was accompanying Biswas, said they have every right to campaign among the voters of the area but were being unlawfully prevented by the police.

As the CPI(M) leaders and supporters argued that they have the necessary permission, the police said that the candidate and four others can only enter the road together as per the rules.

''Mamata Banerjee is afraid and that is why no one is being allowed to enter Harish Chatterjee Street,'' Chakraborty told reporters after being stopped at the entrance of the road in the Kalighat area.

CPI(M) candidate Biswas, Chakraborty and three others were later allowed to campaign in the Harish Chatterjee Street area.

Last week, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar also got engaged in a war of words with the police after being stopped from campaigning in the area.

The police had then said that they did not have vaccination certificates and were trying to breach a high-security zone.

Banerjee is the Trinamool Congress candidate in the bypoll, scheduled to be held on September 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021