Iceland's ruling coalition boosts majority, preliminary election results show

Opinion polls had forecast the coalition would fall short of a majority but a surge in support for the centre-right Progressive Party, set to win five more seats than in 2017, pushed its total count to 38 seats in the 63-seat parliament Althingi. The government consisting of the Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centrist-agrarian Progressive Party gained three seats compared to the 2017 election.

Iceland's ruling left-right coalition looks set to strengthen its majority after a general election held on Saturday despite Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir losing ground, state broadcaster RUV said on Sunday based on preliminary results. Opinion polls had forecast the coalition would fall short of a majority but a surge in support for the centre-right Progressive Party, set to win five more seats than in 2017, pushed its total count to 38 seats in the 63-seat parliament Althingi.

The government consisting of the Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centrist-agrarian Progressive Party gained three seats compared to the 2017 election. Before the election, the three parties said they would negotiate continued cooperation if they held their majority, according to RUV.

President Gudni Johannesson has yet to officially hand a mandate to the party that will be tasked with forming the next government. The conservative Independence Party again became the biggest in parliament despite losing some support but keeping its number of seats unchanged while the Left-Green Movement is seen shedding five seats.

