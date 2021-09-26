Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi carries out first cabinet expansion Charanjit Singh Channi led Pb govt carries out first cabinet expansion '
Earlier, a section of Congress leaders from the state had written to the partys state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against the induction of former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, alleging he was corrupt and tainted.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi carried out his first cabinet expansion on Sunday. Among those who took oath at a ceremony underway at the Raj Bhavan here were Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh.
Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu were the other ministers to be sworn in. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators.
A total of 18 MLA, including chief minister, can be included in the cabinet Channi had taken oath as the chief minister following the unceremonious exit of Congress veteran Amarinder Singh.
Channi's two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in on Monday. Earlier, a section of Congress leaders from the state had written to the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against the induction of former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, alleging he was “corrupt and tainted''. PTI CHS SUN VSD RT RT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manpreet Singh Badal
- Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria
- Tript Rajinder
- Aruna Chaudhary
- Singh Bajwa
- Navjot Singh Sidhu
- Singh Randhawa
- Banwarilal Purohit
- Amarinder Singh
- Charanjit Singh Channi
- Vijay Inder Singla
- Bharat Bhushan Ashu
- Rana Gurjit Singh
- Raj Bhavan
- CHS SUN VSD RT RT
- Punjab
- Brahm Mohindra
- OP Soni
- Congress
- Channi
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Dawid Malan and SRH's Jonny Bairstow pull out
Rains lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops
Punjab govt waives loans worth Rs 41.48 crore of over 10,000 SC youths
Navjot Sidhu writes to Punjab CM, seeks action on farmers' demands
Navjot Singh Sidhu urges Punjab CM to take action on demands raised by 32 farmer unions at Sept 10 meeting