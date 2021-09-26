Left Menu

People fought for Marathwada freedom, but Nizam followers ruling some areas, says Awhad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:32 IST
People fought for Marathwada freedom, but Nizam followers ruling some areas, says Awhad
  • Country:
  • India

The people of Marathwada fought and liberated themselves from the rule of the (Hyderabad) Nizam but ''followers'' of the latter's policies are now ruling many local bodies in the region, state minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said here on Sunday.

He was apparently referring to the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen that has a strong presence in the region, with one of its members, Imtiaz Jaleel, being Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP.

''The people of Marathwada stood firmly against the Nizam who chose Pakistan when asked to choose between India and Pakistan during Independence. However, followers of the Nizam's policies are now ruling several local bodies in Marathwada,'' Awhad said.

The AIMIM is often accused by opponents of having historical ties to the Nizam's rule in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad, with its Aurangabad MP Jaleel being routinely asked about his absence from official Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations held every year on September 17.

Awhad was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Marathwada Marathi Literary Meet organised by the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad and Loksamvad Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021