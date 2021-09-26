People fought for Marathwada freedom, but Nizam followers ruling some areas, says Awhad

The people of Marathwada fought and liberated themselves from the rule of the (Hyderabad) Nizam but ''followers'' of the latter's policies are now ruling many local bodies in the region, state minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said here on Sunday.

He was apparently referring to the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen that has a strong presence in the region, with one of its members, Imtiaz Jaleel, being Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP.

''The people of Marathwada stood firmly against the Nizam who chose Pakistan when asked to choose between India and Pakistan during Independence. However, followers of the Nizam's policies are now ruling several local bodies in Marathwada,'' Awhad said.

The AIMIM is often accused by opponents of having historical ties to the Nizam's rule in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad, with its Aurangabad MP Jaleel being routinely asked about his absence from official Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations held every year on September 17.

Awhad was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Marathwada Marathi Literary Meet organised by the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad and Loksamvad Foundation.

